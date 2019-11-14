Home

Collier-Butler Funeral Home
824 Rainbow Drive
Gadsden, AL 35901
256-543-2140
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Collier-Butler Funeral Home
824 Rainbow Drive
Gadsden, AL 35901
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Collier-Butler Funeral Home
824 Rainbow Drive
Gadsden, AL 35901
View Map
Sandra Sue (Winningham) Ragsdale Obituary
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, November 14, 2019, at Collier-Butler Chapel for Mrs. Sandra Sue Winningham Ragsdale, 76, of Rainbow City, Alabama, who died Tuesday, November 12. Rev. Bobby Joe Winningham and Rev. Roy Cordle will officiate. Burial will be at Rainbow Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Collier-Butler Funeral and Cremation Services will direct.
Mrs. Ragsdale was a 1961 graduate of Etowah High School. She went on to a 17-year career at Behr's Dress Shop. She was a devoted Christian and member of Riddles Bend Baptist Church and the Joy Sunday School Class. Mrs. Ragsdale played the piano for her church family and loved playing crossword puzzles.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Russell and Lorita Hallmark Winningham; and grandson, Ethan Cade Harcrow.
She is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, James Lamar Ragsdale; daughter, Tammy Stephens (Gary); son, James Barry Ragsdale; grandson, Dakota Grayson Harcrow; sister, Debra Wilson (Gary).
Pallbearers will be Dakota Harcrow, Gary Stephens, Kenneth Payne, Shane Stargel, Lance Stargel and Allen Hallmark.
Special thanks to the staff of Amedisys Home Health and Davita Dialysis for taking care of Sandra.
In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made to the American Kidney Fund (kidneyfund.org).
Condolences and fond memories may be shared at www.collier-butler.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Nov. 14, 2019
