|
|
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Chapel for Sandy "Sammy" Dean Fields, age 78, of Glencoe, who passed away on Friday, May 10, 2019. Mikey Nelson will officiate. Burial will follow at Crestwood Cemetery.
Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home and Cemetery is in charge of services.
Sammy was a truck driver with Gossett Trucking for over 20 years. He was a loving, kind, and generous man who would do anything for anybody.
Pallbearers will be friends.
Visitation will be Tuesday at the funeral home from 1 to 2 p.m.
Condolences may be offered at www.ghbfuneralhome.com
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 13, 2019