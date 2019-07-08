|
Sandy Janik slipped away home to be with Jesus on Thursday, July 4, 2019. She was born in Gadsden, Alabama, on Sept. 7, 1968, and was diagnosed with juvenile diabetes at 27 months old. Normal would be a word she never understood. The disease ravaged her body piece by piece, but she developed a vibrant personality and a contagious smile.
She attended John Jones Elementary School and Southside High School, where she was a member of the Panther Marching Band.
Sandy moved with her family to North Canton, Ohio, in 1986 and graduated from Hoover High School in 1987, where she was a member of the famed A Capella Choir. She attended Kent State University where she met the man of her dreams, Chet Janik. They were married May 22, 1999.
The love of Sandy's life was Jesus, her Lord and Savior. Her goal was to attain the strong faith she admired in her Great Aunt, Lucille Rickles. She reached her goal and shared her faith boldly any place and with everyone. Sandy and Chet actively served the Lord and helped plant two churches. From childhood, Sandy treasured her large Cornutt family. She learned from them to celebrate triumphs and mourn tragedies with music.
She loved to sing and dance, especially when she worshipped. Sandy was almost always "stylishly late," but when Jesus came to carry her home, she was ready. She was always dressed in the latest fashion trend and wore a big smile. Through her health and worldly struggles, she maintained her smile. Sandy was a dreamer and had a keen sense of humor. One of her recent dreams was to start a coffee shop with sweet tea on the menu. She knew nothing about coffee - she just wanted a place where people could gather. She loved people and never met a stranger.
Half of her life was spent in Ohio, but her heart was always in Sweet Home Alabama. In October 2018, Chet and Sandy moved to Alabama. She wanted to be close to her special nephews, Brian (Kara) Duncan and Dalton Daughdrill, and especially Brian and Kara's girls, Brooklyn, Kylee and Savannah. Sandy always had a love for children and for several years had a day care in her home. She had just recently begun caring for her cousin Melody (Chris) Oakley's children, Graham, Stella and Emmett.
Sandy is survived by her loving husband Chet and her Mom and Dad, Sylvia Cornutt Coleman and John Coleman. She is also survived by her birth father, Robert (Shirley) Daughdrill and their family; her loving brothers, Randy Daughdrill and Jeremy Coleman; Chet's Ohio Family, her Texas family and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins in Gadsden and the surrounding area.
Meeting Sandy in Heaven are her grandparents, Emmett and Mildred Cornutt, Walter and Ruth Daughdrill, her uncle Mark Cornutt and Aunt Kathy Shuta.
A Celebration of Sandy's life will be held Tuesday, July 9, at Summit Church, 3225 Rainbow Drive, Rainbow City. The service will begin at 7 p.m. Visitation from 5 to 7 p.m.
Sandy requested casual attire, no black, no suits and ties, and bright colors if possible.
The family requests no flowers or plants.
Donations may be sent to the Juvenile Diabetic Research Foundation,
3525 Piedmont Road NE, Atlanta, GA 30305.
Sandy would appreciate random acts of kindness done in her memory.
Published in The Gadsden Times on July 8, 2019