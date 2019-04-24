|
Sara Ann Isbell, age 80, of Gadsden, passed away Friday, April 19, 2019. A visitation will be held Friday, April 26, 2019, from noon to 2 p.m. at Collier-Butler Funeral Home with graveside service to follow at 2 p.m. at Forrest Cemetery. Collier-Butler Funeral Home will direct services.
Sara was born on March 2, 1939. She graduated from Gadsden High School in 1957, and attended Brenau College and the University of Alabama. After college, she went to work for South Central Bell Telephone Company. After a few years with them, Sara became the first female PBX Installer-Repairman, a job that often required her to climb telephone poles. After she retired, she loved spending time with friends, but especially loved being Mimi to her two favorite people, her grandchildren, Bo and Darby.
Sara was preceded in death by her parents, Wilma Gipson Isbell and Dr. Euclid Arnold Isbell Sr.
She is survived by her brother, Dr. Euclid Arnold Isbell Jr.; her daughter, Nikki (Bobby) Hayes; her grandchildren, Bo Hayes and Darby Hayes; chosen "sister," Maure Meyer; special friend, Mary Helen Camp; and many cousins.
The family would like to say a special thank you to Dr. Dwight Harper, Dr. B.J. Patel, Mark McIntyre, Dr. Debora Reiland, and all the nurses, aides and staff of Gadsden Health and Rehab Center.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Apr. 24, 2019