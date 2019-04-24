Home

POWERED BY

Services
Collier-Butler Funeral Home
824 Rainbow Drive
Gadsden, AL 35901
256-543-2140
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Collier-Butler Funeral Home
824 Rainbow Drive
Gadsden, AL 35901
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Forrest Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Sara Ann Isbell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sara Ann Isbell


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Sara Ann Isbell Obituary
Sara Ann Isbell, age 80, of Gadsden, passed away Friday, April 19, 2019. A visitation will be held Friday, April 26, 2019, from noon to 2 p.m. at Collier-Butler Funeral Home with graveside service to follow at 2 p.m. at Forrest Cemetery. Collier-Butler Funeral Home will direct services.
Sara was born on March 2, 1939. She graduated from Gadsden High School in 1957, and attended Brenau College and the University of Alabama. After college, she went to work for South Central Bell Telephone Company. After a few years with them, Sara became the first female PBX Installer-Repairman, a job that often required her to climb telephone poles. After she retired, she loved spending time with friends, but especially loved being Mimi to her two favorite people, her grandchildren, Bo and Darby.
Sara was preceded in death by her parents, Wilma Gipson Isbell and Dr. Euclid Arnold Isbell Sr.
She is survived by her brother, Dr. Euclid Arnold Isbell Jr.; her daughter, Nikki (Bobby) Hayes; her grandchildren, Bo Hayes and Darby Hayes; chosen "sister," Maure Meyer; special friend, Mary Helen Camp; and many cousins.
The family would like to say a special thank you to Dr. Dwight Harper, Dr. B.J. Patel, Mark McIntyre, Dr. Debora Reiland, and all the nurses, aides and staff of Gadsden Health and Rehab Center.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.collier-butler.com for the Isbell family.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Collier-Butler Funeral Home
Download Now