Family graveside services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Rainbow Memorial Gardens for Sara Crawford Nolen, 87, who passed away Wednesday, September 25. The Rev. Sam Hayes will officiate. Arrangements under the direction of Collier-Butler Funeral and Cremation Services.
Sara was born and raised in Nixburg, AL. Later in life, she moved to New York, where she finished high school. Upon graduation, she completed business college in Birmingham, AL. Her main role, in which she took pride, was being a homemaker for her husband and children.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, John F. Nolen; and brothers, Henry and Dan Crawford.
Survivors include her daughter, Jane Nolen Gargus; son, John Henry (Elizabeth) Nolen; granddaughter, Sara Elizabeth Gargus; and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express a special thanks to the staff of Gadsden Healthcare and Shepherd's Cove Hospice.
There will be no visitation.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Sept. 27, 2019