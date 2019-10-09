|
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Village Chapel Funeral Home, 101 Vandell Blvd., Gadsden, AL, for Mrs. Sara Llanelle Penton Hughes, 91, Rainbow City, a native of Coosa County, Alabama, who went to her heavenly home on Sunday, October 6, 2019.
Mrs. Hughes was born in the small central Alabama Community of Pentonville on October 18, 1927. Llanelle's father, a prosperous farmer of Coosa County, had to live off of the land through the Great Depression of 1929 to feed his family. He would often say that if you had money, there was nothing to buy with it. Neighbors lived long distances apart because of the cultivating of the land. Llanelle would often say that she lived a very lonesome childhood, and it became a real treat for a friend from school or church to get to go home with her.
Llanelle attended Richfield and Coosa County High School. She was very active in the basketball programs at both schools, and her greatest achievement in basketball came when she was chosen All County forward.
President Franklin Delano Roosevelt implemented the rural electric program, but it took years to reach the Pentonville community. Llanelle had to study by oil lamps, but she always did her best no matter the obstacle. Making good grades in school was at the top of her list, and despite hardships she became the Valedictorian of the 1946 class at Coosa County High School. Thomas Marion, her late husband, and Llanelle dated throughout their high school years. After graduation, Llanelle attended Massey Drown Business College in Montgomery. At the same time, Thomas Marion was working in Sylacauga, Alabama, at the A&P Grocery Store. Due to Thomas Marion's great work ethic, his supervisor promised him an assistant manager's position within the next two years. He kept his promise, and Thomas Marion and Llanelle moved to Gadsden on March 3, 1949, and Thomas Marion was the new assistant manager at the East Gadsden A&P Store.
Two years later they started their family, eventually having two sons, of which they were so proud. Thomas Wayne was born in 1951, and Sandy Penton in 1955. Llanelle lived a lifetime of selfless devotion and service to her family. Family was always important to both Llanelle and Thomas Marion.
There would be a 1946 Class Reunion of Coosa County High School year after year. Llanelle and Thomas Marion were able to attend their 69th Class Reunion in September 2015, and the six living members from the class were all in attendance. On January 11, 2016, Thomas Marion and Llanelle celebrated their 69th Wedding Anniversary.
Thomas Marion went to heaven on August 18, 2016. At the time of his death, Llanelle made the statement "he is just waiting on me to get to heaven now." She was welcomed to heaven by not only her beloved husband, but also her parents, Ernest and Ona Beckett Penton; special in-laws, Thomas Levy and Martha Barrett Hughes; favorite aunt, Nona Beckett Blackwell; and also by a host of other special family members and friends.
She leaves to cherish her memory sons and daughters-in-law she loved so dearly, Thomas Wayne (Joyce) Hughes, Gadsden, and Sandy Penton (Nancy) Hughes, Rainbow City; grandchildren, who along with her great-grandchildren, she was very proud of, Jamie (Ryan) McGlaughn, Mathew (April) Hughes, Andrew (Emily) Hughes, Blake (Katelyn) Hughes, Lance (Jacie) Hughes; great-grandchildren, Mason and Tucker McGlaughn, Karson, Katelyn, and Eathan Hughes, Savannah, Sidney, and Shelby Hughes, Wyatt Hughes, Reid Lester, Micah Hughes, and Emma Hughes; and sister, Mary Wingard, Wetumpka.
Llanelle lived a lifetime for God and her family, creating a wonderful family environment. Llanelle enjoyed cooking, serving year after year wonderful Sunday meals to her family. Llanelle was not only a homemaker, but worked in accounting and also as an administrative assistant at several Gadsden companies. Her first job after moving to Gadsden was Thomas Wholesale Company. Other businesses she worked for were Beaver Sales, Service Chemical Company, and Moss Furniture Company, where she worked until she retired in 1992 at the age of 65.
She filled in at church on the piano and sang in the choir. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in East Gadsden for 40 years, serving on various committees and active in the visitation program and phone ministries during the 1960s and 1970s. In the early '90s, Llanelle and Thomas moved to Rainbow City and moved their memberships to White Springs Baptist Church, where Llanelle was a member for the past 25 years. She was active in the visitation program as long as her health would allow her.
Pallbearers will be Thomas Matthew Hughes, Thomas Karson Hughes, Andrew Hughes, Ryan McGlaughn, Mason McGlaughn, Tucker McGlaughn, Blake Hughes, and Lance Hughes. Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Joy Sunday School Class, White Springs, and the 1946 class of Coosa County High School.
The family would like to pay special tribute to Llanelle and her late husband Thomas Marion's special friends, Bob and Jewel Duckett, Era Bush, Marie Adams, Ray and Norma Ingle, Gene and Francis Elrod, and Gail Hughes. Also a special tribute to their friends who have preceded them in death, C.V. and Argyle Glassco, Wayne and Alene Eubanks, Walter and Charlene Gossett, Allen and Sue Balch, Doug and Lucy Wilkerson, Vernon and Phyliss Luhrs, Curtis and Louise Gorham, and Mr. Gene Hughes.
Special thanks to all friends at White Springs Baptist Church and all of Llanelle's new friends at Edgewood Baptist Church, the UAB geriatric intensive care unit, Mrs. Lamerle Payne and family, her special nurse, Amy, and her special aid, Moe, for their acts of kindness and care.
Flowers will be accepted, or donations can be given in her memory to the Big Oak Ranch, or to Samaritan's Purse: Operation Christmas Child.
Visitation will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, October 11, 2019, and her funeral will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, with interment to follow at Williams Southside Memorial Park, Southside, AL. Bro. Lance Hughes and Bro. Bart Watts will officiate. Village Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Oct. 9, 2019