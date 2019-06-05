|
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Crestwood Chapel for Mrs. Sara Whitworth, age 83, of Gadsden, who died Sunday. Reverend Gary Williams will officiate. Burial will be in Crestwood Cemetery. Crestwood Funeral Home announcing.
Mrs. Whitworth worked as a registered nurse for most of her adult life. Neighbors and friends called her rather than calling their doctor. She'll be remembered as a great cook, hard worker, very strong-willed woman, very active in church from visiting to teaching Sunday School. She would do anything for anybody, very loving family woman and friend, and will be dearly missed.
She was preceded in death by husband of 54 years, Clayton Whitworth; great-grandson, Dylan Williams; parents, William and Gertrude Ellen; brothers, Dean, Phillip and James Ellen.
She is survived by sons, Clayton (Donna) Whitworth, Mark (Amy) Whitworth; grandchildren, Courtney (Paul) Smith, Brittney (Adam) Davis, Lindsey (Justin) Murphy, Logan (Kim) Whitworth, Bailee Whitworth, Sara Elise Whitworth; great-grandchildren, Brayden, Chandler, Danielle, Emma, Georgia; sister, Glenda (Paul) Justus; and brother, Don Ellen.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Fairview Baptist Church Building Fund.
The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Published in The Gadsden Times on June 5, 2019