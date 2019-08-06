|
|
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Crestwood Cemetery for Mrs. Sarah Akins, 92, of Boaz, who passed away on August 4, 2019. Crestwood Funeral Home is in charge.
Mrs. Akins was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother and will be greatly missed.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Douglas Akins; her mother and father; and numerous brothers and sisters.
She is survived by her daughter, Paula Diane (Carl) Ellis; grandchildren, Shane (Gayla) Ellis and Clint Ellis; sister, Delores Alexander; and brother, David (Barbara) Garrett.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to .
Special thanks to Nurse Joanne at Attalla Nursing Home on "F" Hall.
The family will meet graveside at 11 a.m. Wednesday.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Aug. 6, 2019