Sarah Blakley, 79, of Gallant, passed away Feb. 4, 2019.
Sarah was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She loved spending time with her family and bird watching, and had a beautiful voice.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Mollie McMillian; father, G.C. McMillan; and brother, Bob McMillan.
Sarah is survived by her loving husband, Kenneth Blakley; sons, Tony Blakley (Tom Valeute) and Robert (Gina) Blakley; daughter, Rebekah (Jeffery) Lankford; grandchildren, Breanna (Dewayne) Burton, Dalton Blakley, Mollie Blakley and Macon Walker; and great-grandchild, Bryleigh Burton.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the .
Special thanks to St. Vincent's Healthcare and Dr. Reiland.
Memorial service will be held at a later date. Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory providing services.
Published in The Gadsden Times from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2019