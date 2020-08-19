July 21, 1931 – August 15, 2020

Sarah Burroughs St. John, 89, of Northport, AL, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 15, 2020. Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Winston St. John Jr.; and her son, Randall St. John.

Survivors include her sons, Michael St. John and Timothy St. John; grandson, Jason St. John (Brenda); granddaughters, Tasha and April Proudfoot (David).

Sarah was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.

