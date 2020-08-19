1/
Sarah Burroughs St. John
1931 - 2020
July 21, 1931 – August 15, 2020
Sarah Burroughs St. John, 89, of Northport, AL, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 15, 2020. Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Winston St. John Jr.; and her son, Randall St. John.
Survivors include her sons, Michael St. John and Timothy St. John; grandson, Jason St. John (Brenda); granddaughters, Tasha and April Proudfoot (David).
Sarah was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.

Published in The Gadsden Times on Aug. 19, 2020.
