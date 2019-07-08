Home

Sarah Freeman Brock


1929 - 2019
Sarah Freeman Brock Obituary
Sarah Freeman Brock, age 89, of Gadsden, Alabama passed away on Sunday, July 7, 2019. Graveside service will be held Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Williams Southside Memorial Park, with Pastors Keith Frix and Wade Hooper officiating. Collier Butler Funeral will direct services.
Sarah had retired from Goodyear with 34 years service. She and her husband, Jim, were volunteers for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Northeast Alabama for many years. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She loved her family and her family loved her.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Jim Brock.
She is survived by her daughters, Diane and Bob Short, and Denise and John Wilson; grandchildren Joey and Shelley Bishop, Mark and Gina Bishop, Andy and Carrie Short, Jennifer Short, Alex Short, Leslie and Scott Hopper, and Raquel and Simeon Castille; great-grandchildren Katie, Luke, and Audrey Bishop, Skylar, Charlie, and Kelsey Short, Kayla, Johnny, and Elysia Golden, Hayden and Hudson Hopper, Deuce Castille, and Peyton Mills; extended family Bobby and Belinda Clanton.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
The family has requested no flowers and would rather memorials be made to the Boys and Girl Clubs of Northeast Alabama.
There will be no visitation at the funeral home. The family will receive friends at the cemetery following the graveside service.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.collier-butler.com for the Brock family.
Published in The Gadsden Times on July 8, 2019
