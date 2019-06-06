|
|
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Friday, June 7, 2019, at Collier-Butler Chapel for Sarah Imogene Martin, 90, of Rainbow City, who passed away Tuesday, June 4. Interment will be at Rainbow Memorial Gardens. Arrangements under the direction of Collier-Butler Funeral and Cremation Services.
Sarah was preceded in death by her husband, GT Martin; parents, Alvie and Ruby Smith; great grandson, Tyler Martin and brothers, James (Margaret) Smith and Edward Smith.
Survivors include her sons, Alan (Brenda) Martin, Barry (Sue) Martin; daughter, Lori (Norm) Wyatt; grandchildren, Jesse and Jeremy Martin, Maddy Martin, CJ Martin, Rebecca Wyatt, Olivia (Michael) Murphy, Sherri (Bobby) Pray, Brett Cisneros, Bryan (Kerry) Cisneros; great grandchildren, June Murphy, Kennedy and Danny C., Grace C., and Emily Pray; brother, Ossie Lee (Joan) Smith, five nephews and four nieces.
Pallbearers will be Norm Wyatt, Shane Martin, Scott Martin, Maddy Martin, Michael Murphy, Jesse Martin and Jeremy Martin.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to www.behindthesmile.org or the , www.alz.org
The family would like to express a special thanks to Gadsden Health & Rehab Center for all their great care.
The family will receive friends for visitation from 11 a.m. until the hour of service Friday.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.collier-butler.com
Published in The Gadsden Times from June 6 to June 7, 2019