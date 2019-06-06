Home

POWERED BY

Services
Collier-Butler Funeral Home
824 Rainbow Drive
Gadsden, AL 35901
256-543-2140
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Collier-Butler Funeral Home
824 Rainbow Drive
Gadsden, AL 35901
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Collier-Butler Funeral Home
824 Rainbow Drive
Gadsden, AL 35901
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sarah Martin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sarah Imogene Martin


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Sarah Imogene Martin Obituary
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Friday, June 7, 2019, at Collier-Butler Chapel for Sarah Imogene Martin, 90, of Rainbow City, who passed away Tuesday, June 4. Interment will be at Rainbow Memorial Gardens. Arrangements under the direction of Collier-Butler Funeral and Cremation Services.
Sarah was preceded in death by her husband, GT Martin; parents, Alvie and Ruby Smith; great grandson, Tyler Martin and brothers, James (Margaret) Smith and Edward Smith.
Survivors include her sons, Alan (Brenda) Martin, Barry (Sue) Martin; daughter, Lori (Norm) Wyatt; grandchildren, Jesse and Jeremy Martin, Maddy Martin, CJ Martin, Rebecca Wyatt, Olivia (Michael) Murphy, Sherri (Bobby) Pray, Brett Cisneros, Bryan (Kerry) Cisneros; great grandchildren, June Murphy, Kennedy and Danny C., Grace C., and Emily Pray; brother, Ossie Lee (Joan) Smith, five nephews and four nieces.
Pallbearers will be Norm Wyatt, Shane Martin, Scott Martin, Maddy Martin, Michael Murphy, Jesse Martin and Jeremy Martin.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to www.behindthesmile.org or the , www.alz.org
The family would like to express a special thanks to Gadsden Health & Rehab Center for all their great care.
The family will receive friends for visitation from 11 a.m. until the hour of service Friday.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.collier-butler.com
Published in The Gadsden Times from June 6 to June 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Collier-Butler Funeral Home
Download Now