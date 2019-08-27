|
|
Sarah Maxine Braggs Watson, 84, of Nahunta, GA, passed away at her residence following an extended illness.
Born in Gadsden, AL, her parents were General Amos Braggs and Florence Irene Clifton Braggs. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Jacke Eugene Watson; her son, Brian Amos Watson; 2 sisters, Rosanelle Gilchrist and Ruth Whittemore; 4 brothers, Guy Braggs, Austin Braggs, Joe Braggs and G.A. Braggs.
Sarah was a homemaker and member of Nahunta Church of God. She was a prayer warrior who loved the Lord, her family, playing piano and reading the Bible.
Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Stephen E. Watson (Elaine), of Aiken, SC; her daughter and son-in-law, Linda Florey (Rev. Charles "Chuck" Florey), of Nahunta; 8 grandchildren, Eddie E. Florey (April), Crystal F. O'Quinn (Jeff), Brittany Brown (Chuck), Katherine "Katie" Watson, all of Nahunta, Steven Eric Watson (Kaylee Phillips), of St. Joseph, MO, Justin Watson, of San Jose, CA, Jake Watson, also of CA, and Byron Watson (Lili Beth), of Vista, CA; 8 great-grandchildren, Madison O'Quinn, Christian O'Quinn, Britain Florey, Jett Florey, Miles Florey, Sadie Florey, Parker Reid Cardwell and Elliette Rose Brown; also several nieces, nephews, other relatives and a host of friends.
Visitation will be held starting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 28 at Nahunta Church of God with Rev. Charles Florey officiating.
Burial will be 2 p.m. Thursday, August 29, in Red Hill Cemetery in Ivalee, AL.
Pallbearers will be Jeff O'Quinn, Eddie Florey, Christian O'Quinn, Britain Florey, Mikel Ray Johns, Jett Florey and Miles Florey.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Gap House Ministries, 18629 US Hwy 82, Nahunta, GA 31553.
Arrangements are with Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta.
Sympathy may be expressed by signing our online registry at fryefh.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Aug. 27, 2019