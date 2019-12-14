Home

Thompson Funeral Home and Crematory - Piedmont
6340 Old Piedmont-Gadsden Hwy.
Piedmont, AL 36272
256-447-7113
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Thompson Funeral Home and Crematory - Piedmont
6340 Old Piedmont-Gadsden Hwy.
Piedmont, AL 36272
Funeral service
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Thompson Funeral Home and Crematory - Piedmont
6340 Old Piedmont-Gadsden Hwy.
Piedmont, AL 36272
Sarah Pike Ray Obituary
Funeral service for Sarah Pike Ray, 64, will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Thompson Funeral Home with the Rev. Hayward Clark and Preacher Renn Fergerson officiating. Burial will follow at Highland Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday.
Mrs. Ray passed away Thursday, December 12, 2019, at Riverview Regional Medical Center. She is survived by her loving husband of 46 years, Jimmy Ray; son, Brian (Sherry) Ray; daughter, Crystal Gail Ray; sisters, Diane (Dennis) Hunt, Dean Spears, Kathy (Barry) Kiser, Leslie (Larry) Dial and Kim (Jimmy) Taylor; and special friend, Donna Pope.
Pallbearers will be Lonnie Hunt, Clinton Hunt, Jarred Spears, Tony Kiser, Jason Spears, Alan Spears and Bryant Spears.
Mrs. Ray was a 1973 graduate of Spring Garden High School and loved working in the flowers in her yard and fishing. She was a devoted caregiver to her daughter, Crystal Gail, and will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Annie Mae Hardy; father, Claude Pike; brother, Edward Pike; and brother-in-law, Mike Spears.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Dec. 14, 2019
