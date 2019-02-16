Home

Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory
625 Gilbert Ferry Rd SE
Attalla, AL 35954
(256) 538-7834
Sarah Durham
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Morgan Funeral Chapel
625 Gilbert Ferry Rd SE
Attalla, AL
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
3:00 PM
Morgan Funeral Chapel
625 Gilbert Ferry Rd SE
Attalla, AL
Sarah Rebecca Johnson Durham


Sarah Rebecca Johnson Durham Obituary
Sarah Rebecca Johnson Durham, 88, of Attalla, passed away Feb. 14, 2019. Funeral Service will be 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, at Morgan Funeral Chapel, with visitation from 1 to 3 p.m. Rev. Chris Murdock will be officiating. Eulogy will be given by Dr. Sean Durham.
Burial will follow at Forrest Cemetery.
Sarah was born on June 5, 1930, in DeKalb County, Alabama. She was one of eight children born to Jim and Nora Johnson. She was preceded in death by all of her beloved brothers and sisters. She married Billy George Durham in 1948, and had four children. Left to cherish her memory are her two daughters and seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James (Nora Tyler) Johnson; husband, Billy George Durham; daughter, Constance Durham NeSmith; son, Richard George Durham; siblings, Berthel Bobo, J.D. Johnson, James Johnson, Neida Ruth Hawes, Curtis Johnson, Charles Johnson and Franklin Johnson.
She is survived by her daughters, Deborah (Richard/Buster) Durham of Attalla, Renee (Chris) Palmer of Huntsville and Beth (Richard) Durham of Iowa; grandchildren, Sean (Sabrina) Durham, David (Vanessa) Durham, Geri (Johnny) Johnson, Ronnie Durham, Cody NeSmith, Morgan (Todd) Jones, Cameron Palmer; great-grandchildren, Noah Durham, Matthew Durham, Jonah Durham, Olivia Durham, John Thomas Johnson V, Bentley James Durham; and a host of nieces, nephews and their families.
Pallbearers will be grandsons and great-grandsons.
Special thanks to Collinsville Healthcare and staff for their wonderful care of our mother for the past 3 years, and Alacare Home Health.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Feb. 16, 2019
