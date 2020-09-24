1/
Sarah Tarvin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sarah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Memorial services will be announced at a later date for Mrs. Sarah Tarvin, age 81, of Rainbow City, who died Sunday. Crestwood Funeral Home announcing.
She'll be remembered as a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She truly enjoyed family time, especially over one of her home-cooked meals. She was very special to many and will be dearly missed.
She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Elbert; son, Jeffery (Robin) Tarvin; daughter, Joanna Gelinas; and granddaughter Emily Tarvin.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gadsden Times from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Crestwood Memorial Funeral Home - Gadsden
2209 East Broad Street
Gadsden, AL 35903
256-492-5544
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Crestwood Memorial Funeral Home - Gadsden

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved