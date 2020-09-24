Memorial services will be announced at a later date for Mrs. Sarah Tarvin, age 81, of Rainbow City, who died Sunday. Crestwood Funeral Home announcing.

She'll be remembered as a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She truly enjoyed family time, especially over one of her home-cooked meals. She was very special to many and will be dearly missed.

She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Elbert; son, Jeffery (Robin) Tarvin; daughter, Joanna Gelinas; and granddaughter Emily Tarvin.

