Sarah V. Chapman passed from this life on September 4, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James B. Chapman; parents, Charles and Myrtle Jackson; sisters, Lorene Farley, Jewell Russell, and Ruby Kuykendall; and son-in-law, Mike BeShears.

Survivors are her daughters, Judy BeShears and Martha Aldridge (Arthur); sons, Jim Chapman (Phyllis), John Chapman, and Mark Chapman; grandchildren, Alison Mayo, David Chapman, Ashley Robinson, Anna Margaret Miller, Edward Aldridge, and James BeShears; 10 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Doris Chapman; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Sarah was born March 28, 1931, at Jackson Settlement in Etowah County, AL. A dedicated homemaker, she and her husband raised their five children on the family farm. She loved to read and was an active member and Sunday School teacher at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church for over 60 years. In her later years, she also enjoyed visiting with friends at the Walnut Grove Senior Center. She will be remembered as a woman of faith who deeply loved God, her family, church family, and friends.

A graveside service was held at 3 p.m. Sunday, September 6 at Moody's Chapel Cemetery, Altoona, with Rev. Jerry Scott and Rev. Raymond Bowman presiding.

Memorial donations may be made to the Moody's Chapel Cemetery fund in lieu of flowers.

