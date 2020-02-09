|
Scott Ronnie Reed, 54, passed away Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. His funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Monday at Collier-Butler Chapel with visitation from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on the day of service. Burial will be in Forrest Cemetery. Clergy Carey Mayes and speaker Jon Wilson will officiate. Collier-Butler will direct services.
Scott is survived by his father, Ronnie Reed; cousins, Tammi Collins (David), Traci Maddock Cordell, Kelsie Cordell, Ashleigh and Christopher Collins, Kay Rakestraw, Britlea Stevens, and Stephanie Rakestraw.
He was preceded by his mother, Barbara Delevie Reed; grandparents, Cue and Opal Reed, Charles and Alene Delevie; aunt, Gail Maddock; cousin, Terri Maddock; uncle, Dale Reed; and aunt and uncle, Orland and Brenda Rakestraw.
Scott was a member of Dwight Baptist Church and a graduate of the Emma Sansom Class of 1983, where he played football and was a part of the 1982 Playoff Team. That same year he won the Phillip Adams Memorial Award for the most dedicated underclassman lineman. Scott was the assistant coach for the 1986 Crusader Football Team at Westminster School.
Scott was an employee of Goodyear for 25 years, where he was a loyal and kind friend to so many. Anyone who knew him knows he was an avid Alabama fan, who loved all things Alabama, especially Crimson Tide Football.
Scott was a caring and loving son, cousin and friend to many and will be greatly missed.
Pallbearers will be Al Arrington, Ronnie Battles, Jerome Croft, Mike McKenzie, Steve Noblitt, Mike Morgan, Jon Wilson, and Barry Miller
Honorary pallbearers are Dale Boyd, James Snow, Jimmy Wilkes, Dorothy Elrod.
The family would like to express their thanks to the nurses on 9th Floor South GRMC.
In lieu of flowers, the family request a donation be made to your .
Published in The Gadsden Times on Feb. 9, 2020