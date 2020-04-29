|
|
Sergio Avila, 26 years old, of Attalla, Alabama, left us on Saturday, April 25, 2020, to be with the Lord.
Sergio was a loving and caring person, he had a big smile that would light up the room, and he loved to spend time with his family. He was always being silly, making people laugh. Sergio loved playing soccer, shopping, going riding, and watching Dallas Cowboys and Miami Hurricanes football games. He loved basketball and enjoyed watching the Boston Celtics.
He is survived by his loving wife, Daisy Avila; daughter, Ximmena Avila; son, Sergio Avila Jr.; mom, Diana Avila; dad, Salvador Avila; 3 brothers, Chino Mandujano, Salvador Avila Jr., Miguel Avila; two sisters, Amanda Mandujano and America Avila.
Pallbearers will be Chino Mandujano, Miguel Avila, Ricky Avila, Jason Lopez, Jose Rodriguez and Jamie Avila.
Visitation will be from noon until 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at Morgan Funeral Chapel. To ensure we follow all new state regulations concerning the Coronavirus, we have extended the visitation because we can only allow 10 people at a time in our building.
Burial will be at noon Thursday, April 30, 2020, at Rainbow Memorial Gardens.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Apr. 29, 2020