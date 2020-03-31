|
|
Shane Humphrey, 47, of Altoona, passed from this life on March 26, 2020. The family will hold a private graveside service at Shady Grove Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery. Lavaughn Naylor officiating, Morgan Funeral Chapel directing.
Shane is survived by his daughter, Brittany Humphrey; parents, Linda and Grady Humphrey; brother, Grady Humphrey; nieces, Amber Parrish, Lilly Humphrey, Ella Parrish and Avery Humphrey; and nephews, Colten Humphrey, William Humphrey, Braxton Parrish, Dalton Parrish and Jaxson Humphrey.
Pallbearers will be Colten Humphrey, Alex Parrish, Cody Baldwin, Chase Autwell, Shannon Stone, and Smitty. Honorary Pallbearers will be Dalton Parrish, Braxton Parrish and William Humphrey.
To ensure we follow all new state regulations concerning the Coronavirus, we can only have 25 guests at the graveside service. Any friends or family who would like to be here but cannot, please feel free to call the Morgan Funeral Chapel office to leave a condolence for the family. Our staff will be taking down your condolences and messages for the family.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Mar. 31, 2020