Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home
1901 Piedmont Cutoff
Gadsden, AL 35903
(256) 492-5550
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home
1901 Piedmont Cutoff
Gadsden, AL
Memorial service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home
1901 Piedmont Cutoff
Gadsden, AL
Sharon Ann (Meadows) Berry


1936 - 2019
Sharon Ann (Meadows) Berry Obituary
Sharon Ann Meadows Berry passed away on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was born on May 23, 1936, in Collinsville, AL, to the late Carl and Maurine (Helms) Meadows.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles William Berry; her brother, Dan Meadows; in-laws, Grover and Thelma Berry; and brother-in-law, Leslie Ellis.
Survivors include daughters, Carlene Bryant of Southside, AL, and Pam Perry (Larry) of Panama City Beach. Grandchildren, Rachel Bryant Stewart (Matt Stewart) and Gage Bryant (Paulette Coker) of Southside, AL, Anna Perry Smith (Steven Smith) of Panama City Beach. One great-granddaughter, Savannah Smith. Sister-in-law, Linda Meadows of Collinsville, AL. Sister-in-law, Jo Ann (Leslie, deceased) Ellis of Auburn, AL, Betty (Gene) Traylor of Opelika, AL, and Hugo (Peggy) Berry of Arab, AL.
Ann was a resident of Gadsden. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She loved her family and friends. She was a member of Kyle Avenue Baptist Church. She leaves behind special friend, Aileen Battles.
We are grateful for Kindred Hospice, special friend, Lindy W. Gilbert, numerous sitters and Paulette Coker for the love and care they gave.
Rev. John Jacobs III, Chaplain with Kindred Hospice, will officiate. Pallbearers are Gage Bryant, Matt Stewart, Steven Smith, family and friends.
Arrangements are through Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home with burial in Hokes Bluff Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. A memorial service will be held at the funeral home on Friday at 11 a.m. with interment at Hokes Bluff Cemetery.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Oct. 9, 2019
