|
|
Mrs. Sharon E. Cranford, 73, of Glencoe, Alabama, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, February 23, 2020, after losing her battle with breast cancer.
Sharon graduated in the Class of 1965 from Gaston High School. She married her high school sweetheart, Harold Cranford, of 54 years.
Sharon was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was considered a professional shopper and most definitely a lover of Christmas.
Sharon was strong in her faith and Christianity.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lawson and Eva Guffey; in-laws, Frank and Jeanette Cranford; and brothers, Jack (June) Guffey, Cleo (Bernice) Guffey and Lee Guffey.
She is survived by her husband, Harold A. Cranford; children, Gina (John) Thompson, Jake (Enger) Cranford, Windy Snyder, Kelli (J.D.) McArthur; grandchildren, Ashley (Matt) Gregory, Lauren Garrett, Cody Cranford, Heather Cranford, Ryan Snyder, Victoria Cranford, Audie Cranford, Jeremy Thompson, Alysa Bridgeland and Mattie McArthur; great-grandchildren, Camden Gregory, Hunter Gregory, Koal Garrett, Deegan Garrett, Ava Black, Beckman Phillips and Will Runyan.
Pallbearers will be Cody Cranford, Ryan Snyder, Jeremy Thompson, Koal Garrett, John Thompson, Camden Gregory and Hunter Gregory.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Deegan Garrett and Will Runyan.
The family wishes to extend special thanks to Sherree and Donny Hunter, Southern Care Hospice, nurses, Lacy, Stephanie, and caregivers Bianca and T.K.
Funeral Service will be held at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at Collier-Butler Chapel. Rev. Mark Gidley will officiate. Guest Speaker will be Paul Millirons. Burial will follow at Crestwood Cemetery.
The family will receive friends for visitation from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. prior to the service.
Online condolences may be made at www.collier-butler.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Feb. 25, 2020