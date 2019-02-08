Home

POWERED BY

Services
Collier-Butler Funeral Home
824 Rainbow Drive
Gadsden, AL 35901
256-543-2140
For more information about
Sharon Johnston
View Funeral Home Obituary
Graveside service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Rainbow Memorial Gardens
Resources
More Obituaries for Sharon Johnston
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sharon Johnston


1945 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Sharon Johnston Obituary
Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, February 9, 2019, at Rainbow Memorial Gardens for Sharon Johnston, age 73, of Gadsden, who passed away Feb. 5, 2019. Rev. Billy Boatwright will officiate. Collier-Butler Funeral Home will direct services.
Mrs. Johnston was a graduate of Gaston High School. She was a devoted mother and wonderful cook. She enjoyed time spent at the kitchen table with family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 55 years, Charles Johnston Sr.; parents, Ernest and Ruby Jo Boatwright; and brothers, Joey and Gary Boatwright.
She is survived by her children, Nola Drew, Chuck Johnston (Cindy) and Brent Johnston; grandchildren, Meagan Johnston and Dylan Johnston; and numerous loving cousins.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Kidney Fund; 11921 Rockfield Pike, Rockfield, MD 20852.
The family would like to express their special thanks to Amedisys Hospice.
There will be no visitation.
Online condolences may be made at www.collier-butler.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Feb. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Collier-Butler Funeral Home
Download Now