Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, February 9, 2019, at Rainbow Memorial Gardens for Sharon Johnston, age 73, of Gadsden, who passed away Feb. 5, 2019. Rev. Billy Boatwright will officiate. Collier-Butler Funeral Home will direct services.
Mrs. Johnston was a graduate of Gaston High School. She was a devoted mother and wonderful cook. She enjoyed time spent at the kitchen table with family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 55 years, Charles Johnston Sr.; parents, Ernest and Ruby Jo Boatwright; and brothers, Joey and Gary Boatwright.
She is survived by her children, Nola Drew, Chuck Johnston (Cindy) and Brent Johnston; grandchildren, Meagan Johnston and Dylan Johnston; and numerous loving cousins.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Kidney Fund; 11921 Rockfield Pike, Rockfield, MD 20852.
The family would like to express their special thanks to Amedisys Hospice.
There will be no visitation.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Feb. 8, 2019