Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Chapel for Sharon "Cindy" Northcutt, 51, of Gadsden, who passed away on Sunday, September 29, 2019. Rev. Jerry Wood will officiate. Burial will follow at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Cemetery. Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home is in charge of services.
Sharon was a graduate of Etowah High School. She liked to color and do word search.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Northcutt; parents, Jack and Joyce McNew.
She is survived by her daughter, Nancy (Josh) Fowler; grandchildren, Eva Fowler and Christen Fowler; sisters, Karen (Robert) Alford and Jaclyn McNew; brother, Josh (Brook) McNew; several nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Special thanks to Trussville Health and Rehab.
The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Oct. 1, 2019