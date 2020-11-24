Sharon Rena Keenum (Havens)
Glencoe - Our sister, Sharon Rena Keenum (Havens) of Glencoe, went home to our Heavenly Father on October 28th, 2020 to join her parents Thomas Gene and Florene (Rowe) Keenum, Gadsden, and Brother Ricky Joe Keenum, Glencoe.
Sharon is survived by Brothers Randy (Terri) Keenum, Glencoe, and David (Lisa) Keenum, Orange Beach, AL., and sisters Sandra (Eddie) Elkins, Southside, and Lisa Keenum (Marion) Talley, Pell City, her many Face Book friends, her Labrador buddy "Bama", and many nieces and nephews.
Sharon was a Dental Hygienist for more than 20 years in the Gadsden area for several local Dentists. No funeral or services are planned. Memorials may be made to Sharon's favorite charities in her name to the ASPCA or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home was in charge.