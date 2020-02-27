|
|
Mrs. Sharon Ruth Perry, 56, of Hokes Bluff, Alabama, passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020.
Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, February 28, 2020, at Collier-Butler Chapel. Rev. Scott Curtis will officiate. Collier-Butler Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Mrs. Perry is survived by her husband, Jack Perry; son, Gregory Parham; daughter, Tiffany Deal; sisters, Kelly Hasson and Karen Rhodes; stepfather, Joe Cobble.
The family will receive friends for visitation from noon to 2 p.m. prior to the service at the church.
Online condolences may be made at www.collier-butler.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Feb. 27, 2020