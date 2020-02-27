Home

Collier-Butler Funeral Home
824 Rainbow Drive
Gadsden, AL 35901
256-543-2140
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
2:00 PM
Collier-Butler Funeral Home
824 Rainbow Drive
Gadsden, AL 35901
Sharon Ruth Perry Obituary
Mrs. Sharon Ruth Perry, 56, of Hokes Bluff, Alabama, passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020.
Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, February 28, 2020, at Collier-Butler Chapel. Rev. Scott Curtis will officiate. Collier-Butler Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Mrs. Perry is survived by her husband, Jack Perry; son, Gregory Parham; daughter, Tiffany Deal; sisters, Kelly Hasson and Karen Rhodes; stepfather, Joe Cobble.
The family will receive friends for visitation from noon to 2 p.m. prior to the service at the church.
Online condolences may be made at www.collier-butler.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Feb. 27, 2020
