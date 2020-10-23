Sharron Lanet Fore Manos

Gadsden - Chapel services will be 11 am Monday October 26, 2020, at Crestwood Chapel, for Mrs. Sharron Lanet Fore Manos, age 80, of Gadsden, who died Thursday. Pastor Daryl Randolph will officiate. Burial will be in Crestwood Cemetery.

Sharron was a 1958 graduate of Ashville High School ,worked at Hays Aircraft until her marriage in December of 1962.She was an excellent seamstress, enjoyed reading, she could shop till she dropped and often did, loved family trips to the beach, attended East Gadsden Nazarene Church ,a quiet ,loving, and thoughtful person and will be greatly missed by her family.

She is preceded in death by husband George Manos, parents Woodrow Fore and Dessie Fore Hopper, in laws Spiro and Daisy Manos.

She is survived by her sister Ina Seal, niece Ramona (Jeff) Ramsey and brother in law Bill Manos.

Special thanks to Gadsden Health and Rehab and Marshall County Shepherds Cove Hospice for their loving care during her declining health.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Monday, from 10:30 am, until the time of service.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store