Shaun Mehurg

Gadsden - Shaun Paul Mehurg, 59 of Gadsden, AL passed away peacefully after a long battle with heart disease on August 12, 2020.

Shaun was preceded in death by his parents Wynelle Wilson Mehurg & Harold Wayne Mehurg of Gadsden, AL.

Shaun is survived by his brother Harold (Bubba) Mehurg and wife Beryl, sister Fran Mehurg Richardson and husband Chuck, sister Harriet Mehurg Slaughter and husband Bob, several nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews that he loved dearly.

We all want to thank our cousin Tammy Anderson Allen from the bottom of our hearts. Tammy was truly Shaun's angel on earth. Shaun loved Tammy dearly like a sister and we will forever be grateful for the love and care she gave Shaun through the years. Extremely near and dear also is Gene Brown, Shaun's lifelong best friend who was like a brother to him. Also, he loved taking care of his buddy, Richard (Earnt) Pierson.

Shaun's unique personality and kind and generous soul touched everyone on his journeys across the country. He would give anyone the shirt off his back and often did. We were so lucky to have had such a wonderful caring brother that loved us all.

We are following Shaun's wishes to not have a service. In the coming months Shaun's ashes will be scattered in Alabama, Georgia and North Carolina which are the places he called home.

Today would have been Shaun's 60th birthday, Happy Birthday Brother, Rest in Peace. We love you and miss you terribly.

And to finish with a quote from one of Shaun's favorite books by Richard Bach.

"Don't be dismayed at good-byes. A farewell is necessary before you can meet again. And meeting again, after moments or lifetimes, is certain for those who are friends."



