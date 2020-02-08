Home

Shawn Bertram Tolbert Obituary
Funeral service for Shawn Bertram Tolbert will be at 11 a.m. today at Gadsden Memorial Funeral Home, with interment at Lincoln Hill Cemetery. Bishop Steve Smith, Eulogist.
Shawn was preceded in death by his father, Mr. Charles Cutts; and his extended brother, Clyde Tolbert.
He leaves to mourn his passing and cherish his memory: his loving mother, Daisy Ann Tolbert; five sisters who adored him, Earlene Ann Jones and Patricia (Henry) Granger, both of Gadsden, AL, Crystal (Thaddeus) Roberts of Tuscaloosa, AL, Sondra (Chad) McCain of Randolph, AL, Shanta Cutts and Christine Cutts, both of Montevallo, AL; two brothers, Stephen (Sheila) Tolbert of Delavan, WI; extended brother, Frank (Beth) Tolbert of Myrtle Beach, SC; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Service by Professionals, Gadsden Memorial Funeral Home
Published in The Gadsden Times on Feb. 8, 2020
