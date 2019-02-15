Home

POWERED BY

Services
Village Chapel Funeral Home
101 Van Dell Boulevard
Gadsden, AL 35904
(256) 547-5557
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Village Chapel Funeral Home
101 Van Dell Boulevard
Gadsden, AL
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Village Chapel Funeral Home
101 Van Dell Boulevard
Gadsden, AL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sheila Lehr
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sheila Dean Meeks Lehr

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Sheila Dean Meeks Lehr Obituary
Funeral will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at Village Chapel for Sheila Dean Meeks Lehr, 55, Collinsville, who died Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019. Gary Stansfield and Chris King will officiate. Burial will follow at Antioch Church of Christ Cemetery. Village Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Sheila graduated from Etowah High School in 1982, and was a member of Antioch Church of Christ.
She was preceded in death by her father, J.C. Meeks, and stepfather, Billy Jean Teague.
Sheila is survived by her husband, Tim Lehr; sons, Lance and Lloyd Lehr; mother, Ella Dean Teague; brothers, Ivan (Phyllis) Meeks, Kevin (Vonn) Meeks, Tim (Rhonda) Meeks, Edward (Tracy) Meeks, and Joel (Stacy) Meeks; sisters, Deborah (Neil) Robison, Karen (Dusty) Rowland, and Melissa (Jimmy) Clayton; step-siblings, Tammy (Mark) Hemrick, Eddie Teague, and Debra Teague; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and -nephews.
Pallbearers will be nephews and friends.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, at Village Chapel.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Feb. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.