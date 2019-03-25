|
|
Shelby Jane Daugherty Dunn, of Southside, passed away March 24, 2019.
She was born July 28, 1941, in Etowah County, Alabama.
Family will receive family and friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at the funeral home. Funeral will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at the Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow at Pilgrim's Rest Cemetery. The Rev. David Denson will officiate. Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral and Cemetery is in charge of services.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Elbert C. and Aslee Kirkland Daugherty. She leaves behind a loving husband of 60 years, Terry W. Dunn; three children, sons Terry L. Dunn (Alicia), Timothy Dunn (Susanne), and daughter, Delilah Houk (Scott); grandchildren, Jennifer East, Christopher Dunn, Jesse Dunn (Brooke), Andrea Dunn, Carson Robertson, Hayden Robertson; great-grandchildren, Timothy East, Elizabeth East, Callie Dunn, Braylee Robertson.
She accomplished a lot in her lifetime – she worked at Etowah County Courthouse many years for Judge Cyril Smith, was active with March of Dimes in the '70s, she wrote daily articles for The Gadsden Times for many years, was instrumental in establishing a credit union for county employees, and was a graduate of Birmingham Modeling School back in her younger years. She loved her Lord and taught all of her children about the Bible, and was a member of Pilgrim's Rest Church of Southside and taught Sunday School Youth Class in the '70s. She was a loving mother, she loved her flowers, playing board games, Braves baseball, she loved fishing with her Dad and living in the mountains.
Pallbearers will be Jesse Dunn, Scott Houk, Carson Robertson, Hayden Robertson, Scott Grantland, Jesse Adams.
Special thanks to Dr. John Keithan, Lisa Hooks, Alacare Home Health and Hospice, and special friends Jean and Leon Day.
Published in The Gadsden Times from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2019