Mrs. Shelby Jean Prater, age 79, passed from this life to join her Lord in Heaven on June 16, 2019.
Funeral service will be held at Morgan Funeral Chapel in Attalla on Wednesday, June 19, at 2 p.m. Rev. Jimmy Bailey will officiate.
The family will receive friends for visitation at the funeral home on Wednesday from noon to 2 p.m. prior to the service in the chapel. Graveside service will follow at Rainbow Memorial Gardens.
Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory directing.
Shelby was a longtime resident of Attalla and a devoted member of Reed Memorial Baptist Church. Mrs. Prater retired from HD Lee in Boaz. She enjoyed time spent outside camping and traveling in God's creation, and especially enjoyed time in the Great Smoky Mountains. Shelby was a sweet and gentle spirit, a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend - she will be dearly remembered for her love of her church, her devotion to her family, her flowers, and cheering on the Crimson Tide.
Those preceding Mrs. Prater in death include her husband, Jim L. Prater; son, John Prater; parents, Dewey and Mamie Nelson; and siblings, Nita Faye Fillmore, Dorothy Ellenberg and Wilburn Nelson.
She leaves behind;
Son, Mike Prater (wife, April);
Granddaughter, Katie Prater;
Daughter, Vicki Prater;
Sister, Cynthia Chandler (Mike);
Along with a host of extended family and special friends.
Special thanks to the staff of Southern Care-New Beacon Hospice, especially staff members Kendra, Bianca and Sharon Owens, R.N.
The following gentlemen will serve as pallbearers; Lawrence Howard, Bobby Huff, Floyd Prater, Jake Ashley, Randy Hill, Steve Minyard and Mike Chandler.
Published in The Gadsden Times on June 18, 2019