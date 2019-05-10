Home

Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory
625 Gilbert Ferry Rd SE
Attalla, AL 35954
(256) 538-7834
Visitation
Friday, May 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Morgan Funeral Chapel
625 Gilbert Ferry Rd SE
Attalla, AL
Funeral service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Morgan Funeral Chapel
625 Gilbert Ferry Rd SE
Attalla, AL
Shelby Louise Thrasher Obituary
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 11, 2019, for Shelby Louise Thrasher, who passed away on Monday, May 6, 2019. Burial will follow at Mount Olive Baptist Church. Jerry Holland officiating, Morgan Funeral Chapel directing.
Shelby was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Thrasher; sons, Tommy Thrasher and Terry Thrasher; daughter, Sharon Hubbard; parents, S.T. Cothran and Lillie Mae Cothran; brothers, Bud Cothran and Dennis Cothran; and great-grandson, Payton Riley Bean.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory, daughters, Donna Corson and Vicki Thrasher; sons, Danny Thrasher and Johnny Thrasher; granddaughter, Jennifer Bean; grandsons, Brian (Jennifer) Davenport, Wayne (Jessica) Hubbard and Scotty Hubbard; sisters, Barbara (Lucky) Giles, Susie (Mickey) Giles, Gail (Larry) Gowen and Marie Browne; brothers, Thurston (Shirley) Cothran, Ray Cothran and Talmadge Cothran.
Pallbearers will be Chadrick Thrasher, David Cothran, Billy Thrasher, Justin Thrasher, Edward Thrasher and Travis Cothran.
The family will receive visitors from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 10, 2019, at Morgan Funeral Chapel.
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 10, 2019
