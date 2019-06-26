|
Shelia Oline Hood, a longtime resident of Gadsden, Alabama, passed away March 18, 2019, at Mercy Regional Hospital in Springfield, Ohio.
Shelia was born on August 5, 1949, in Alabama City, AL. A graduate of Piqua Central High School (OH), Shelia served as a Marine soon after graduation. Her interest and training in electronics prompted her employment at Texas Instruments for several years. Shelia loved cookouts, spending time outdoors, and her dogs. It was common to find her in a rocking chair enjoying another of her passions – reading.
Shelia leaves to cherish her memory, two sons, Shawn Hood (Gayle) and Richard Hood, both of Springfield, OH; three brothers, Steve Ellis (Maria) of Riviera Beach, FL, Tom Ellis (Fran) of Middletown, OH, and Tim Ellis (Debra) of Greer, SC; nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; two aunts, Patricia Williams, Martha (Williams) Dillard (husband, John); one uncle, JD Williams (Lois); and a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Billie D. and Louise (Williams) Ellis of Gadsden.
Memorial service will be held at noon Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Village Chapel, Gadsden, AL. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until time of service. Burial will follow at Crestwood Cemetery.
Published in The Gadsden Times on June 26, 2019