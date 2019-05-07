|
|
Mrs. Shelva Jean Allen Weathington, 81, passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019. Funeral Services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday at College Heights Baptist Church with Judge Bill Weathington Jr. officiating. Burial will be at Rainbow Memorial Gardens.
Collier-Butler Funeral and Cremation Services will direct.
Mrs. Weathington was born in Blount County, AL, and was a resident of Gadsden most of her life. She and her husband moved to the Huntsville area almost 4 years ago to be near their children and grandchildren. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She was a faithful servant to her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She was a former member of First Baptist Church of Southside and a current member of College Heights Baptist Church. She served as a Sunday School teacher, youth dept. worker, choir member and participated in numerous mission trips. She loved children and most enjoyed her work with Backyard Bible Clubs while on mission trips throughout the United States.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James C. and Vera S. Allen; brothers, Buddy C. and Bobby M. Allen.
Survivors include her husband, Tom Weathington Sr; daughter, Judy (Ken) Warmath; son, Tom Jr. (Andrea) Weathington; grandchildren, William Blake Weathington, Harrison Lane Weathington and Tyler (Morgan) Warmath; sister, Judy (Jerry) Ashley; sisters-in-law, Betty Allen, Dorothy Allen, Rose Weathington; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Bobby Allen Jr., Wade Allen, Nicky Allen, Jeff Ashley, Mike Hopper and David Kimberley.
The family would like to give special thanks to Signature Healthcare at Whitesburg Gardens for their love and care for our wife and mother for the past 21 months. Thank you also to Amedisys Hospice and Michael Fallon for their support.
The family requests that memorial gifts be given to Etowah Baptist Association, 853 Walnut St., Gadsden, AL 35901. Designate gift for Construction Fund.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the hour of service at 1 p.m. Wednesday at College Heights Baptist Church.
Online condolences may be made at www.collier-butler.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 7, 2019