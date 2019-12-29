Home

POWERED BY

Services
Collier-Butler Funeral Home
824 Rainbow Drive
Gadsden, AL 35901
256-543-2140
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Collier-Butler Funeral Home
824 Rainbow Drive
Gadsden, AL 35901
View Map
Service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Collier-Butler Funeral Home
824 Rainbow Drive
Gadsden, AL 35901
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sherba Griffin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sherba Edwards Griffin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sherba Edwards Griffin Obituary
Sherba Edwards Griffin passed away Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at age 74.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Griffin.
She is survived by a daughter, Tiffanie Wilson; son, Rennie Feazell; brother, Randy Edwards and extended family.
Sherba was a member of First United Methodist Church. She loved playing Mahjong and was dedicated to her group and her friends.
Officiating service are Pastors Sam Hayes and Andy Yarnell. Services will be held at Collier-Butler Funeral Home on Monday. Visitation begins at 10 a.m. with funeral service at 11 a.m. Burial in Crestwood Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made at www.collier-butler.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sherba's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Collier-Butler Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -