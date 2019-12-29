|
|
Sherba Edwards Griffin passed away Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at age 74.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Griffin.
She is survived by a daughter, Tiffanie Wilson; son, Rennie Feazell; brother, Randy Edwards and extended family.
Sherba was a member of First United Methodist Church. She loved playing Mahjong and was dedicated to her group and her friends.
Officiating service are Pastors Sam Hayes and Andy Yarnell. Services will be held at Collier-Butler Funeral Home on Monday. Visitation begins at 10 a.m. with funeral service at 11 a.m. Burial in Crestwood Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made at www.collier-butler.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Dec. 29, 2019