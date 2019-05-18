Home

Thompson Funeral Home and Crematory - Piedmont
6340 Old Piedmont-Gadsden Hwy. PO Box 574
Piedmont, AL 36272
256-447-7113
Visitation
Sunday, May 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, May 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Sherman Dane Meers Obituary
Funeral Service for Sherman Dane Meers, 75, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, May 20, 2019, at Thompson Funeral Home with the Rev. Ricky Pollard officiating. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Mr. Meers passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019, at his home.
Survivors include his wife of 46 years, Mary Ruth Meers; son, Geoffrey Meers of Jacksonville; daughter, Dana Whorton (Samuel) of Jacksonville; six grandchildren, Ryleah Meers, Grayson Meers, Cooper Whorton, Anna Kate Whorton, Kennedy Meers and Jase Whorton; brother and sister-in-law, Bubba Smedley (Gina) of Hokes Bluff; two aunts, Dorothy Latham and Catherine Barnes; and numerous cousins.
Pallbearers will be Eddie Elliott, Craig Elliott, Wayne Elliott, Michael Gilley, Rickey Elliott, Keith Latham, Craig Smedley and Chase Smedley.
Honorary Pallbearers will be George Smitherman, Bill Wakefield, Employees of Wakefield's, and Retired and Current Employees of Piedmont City Schools.
Mr. Meers was a native of Etowah County and had been a resident of Calhoun County since 1975. He was a graduate of Hokes Bluff High School, Snead State Community College and Jacksonville State University. He retired as principal at Southside Elementary School. After retirement from education, he served as manager of Wakefield's in Anniston. He enjoyed working in his yard and garden and spending time with his family.
Mr. Meers was preceded in death by his parents, Red and Mary Meers.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Amedisys Hospice, especially Darrell Yarnell and Susan McCarley, Jacksonville Health and Rehab, and Dr. George Crawford and Dr. Donald Rosen.
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 18, 2019
