Parkway Funeral Home
23599 Al Highway 24
Trinity, AL 35673
(256) 355-6321
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Service
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Sherrell Canonball Canon was born Feb. 7, 1942 to Ethel Idell Lowery.
He was preceded in death by his mother and his loving wife, Doris Sassy Eden Canon.
He is survived by his only daughter, Cathy Canon Putman and his favorite son-in-law, Barry Putman; granddaughter, Jessica Putman Lane and his great-granddaughter, Ellie Mae Lane; granddaughter, Breanna Putman Smith (Troy Smith); his sister-in-law, Dean Cox; and his brother-in-law, Robert Eden; his special cousins, Catherine Barkley Tidwell and Jackie Lowery Croft.
He was a pipe fitter and welder by trade and a member of Pipeliners Local Union 798, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. He loved his family dearly and spent many years tenderly caring for Sassy. He was especially proud of his granddaughters and great-granddaughter. He was generous of heart and gave sacrificially to his family and friends. He often said, "If you are loyal to your friends, you will never be alone." He surrendered his life to Christ in January of 2005, and 2 Corinthians 5:17 became his testimony, "Therefore if any man be in Christ, he is a new creature: old things are passed away, all things are become new."
The family would like to express their thanks to Dr. Deborah and Dr. Andrew Reiland, Alacare, and the entire hospice staff that ministered to him in his final days.
Pallbearers are Barry Putman, Tony Word, Brent Word, Tyler Stovall, Shane Hastings and Floyd Shankle.
Honorary pallbearers are Jim Dendy and Robert Eden.
Services will be held on Monday at Parkway Funeral Home, 23599 Al Hwy 24, Trinity, AL 35673.
Visitation will be from noon until the time of service at 1 p.m. Burial will be in East Lawrence Memorial Gardens.
Memorials may be made to Samaritan's Purse, Po Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607 at Canonball's request.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Feb. 17, 2019
