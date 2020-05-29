Sherrell Merchant, 75, formerly of Gadsden, passed away May 23, 2020, in Madison, AL.

Preceded in death by her mother, Daphne Robberson Criswell; and husband, Johnny Merchant; she leaves behind many cousins and friends who loved her dearly.

Ms. Merchant earned her undergraduate and graduate degrees from UAB. Leaving her position as a cytology lab tech, she enjoyed a second career as an educator. She taught high school science in Etowah County for 10 years, before eventually returning to the lab, where she retired from LabCorp in Birmingham.

The family would like to thank Heritage Assisted Living for the exceptional care given to their loved one.

A Celebration of Life is planned for a future date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store