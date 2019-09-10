Home

Sherrell Simmons Obituary
A memorial gathering will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. Thursday, September 12, 2019, at Village Chapel for Sherrell Simmons, 68, Southside, who passed on to be with Jesus on Sunday, September 8. Brian Ware will officiate.
Sherrell is survived by his wife, Kay Simmons; children, Tara (Scott) Sharp, Marie Jones and Beth (Tim) Kennedy; grandchildren, Jessie Dale Sharp, Shiloh Sharp, Sam Jones and Kaylee Kennedy; sisters, Ruth Fulenwider, Nell Payne and Ladonna (Mike) Clements; and a large extended family that he loved greatly.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family to help them during this difficult time.
Special thanks to ALL who have prayed and given support to the family, and also to all who ministered to him during this time of need.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Sept. 10, 2019
