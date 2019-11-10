Home

POWERED BY

Services
Collier-Butler Funeral Home
824 Rainbow Drive
Gadsden, AL 35901
256-543-2140
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Collier-Butler Funeral Home
824 Rainbow Drive
Gadsden, AL
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
2:00 PM
Collier-Butler Funeral Home
824 Rainbow Drive
Gadsden, AL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sherry Garrett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sherry "Dunn" Garrett

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sherry "Dunn" Garrett Obituary
I am at peace, my soul's at rest
God saw me getting tired
and a cure was not to be
so he put his arms around me
and whispered come home to me
I fought the fight
I finished the race
no longer do I suffer
my body has been made whole.
I'm flying with the angels
and Heaven is now my Home.
Funeral will be at 2 p.m. Monday at Collier-Butler Chapel for Sherry "Dunn" Garrett, 56, of Southside, who gained her wings on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. Bro Bud Swindall will officiate. Burial in Pilgrims Rest Cemetery. Collier-Butler Funeral Home and Cremation Service will direct.
Ms. Garrett was preceded in death by her dad, Billy James "Jimmy" Dunn.
Ms. Garrett leaves to cherish her memory a loving mother, Barbara J. Dunn; son, James Garrett (Brittany McGraw); and daughter, Jessica Storey, all of Southside; grandchildren are Josh McCarver, Jason Garrett, and Jolie Storey, Koal and Deegan Garrett, Slade and Caiden Williams; loving brother and sister-in-law, Billy and Robin Dunn; loving daughter and brother-in-law, Kathy and Ricky Henry, all of Southside. Ms. Garrett has a host of nieces and nephews, as well as aunts and uncles, only one great-great-nephew, Benton Parker and special aunt, Carolyn Dutton of Gadsden. Sherry will be missed by all and especially by her fur baby, Princess.
Special thank you goes out to the staff at Gadsden Regional Medical Center, 7th floor, MICU and a very special nurse, Terry Messler, RN.
Pallbearers will be the following: Timothy Parker, Ricky Scott Henry, "Lil" Billy Dunn, Jason Garrett, Koal and Deegan Garrett.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the time of the service at Collier-Butler Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made at www.collier-butler.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sherry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Collier-Butler Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -