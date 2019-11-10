|
I am at peace, my soul's at rest
God saw me getting tired
and a cure was not to be
so he put his arms around me
and whispered come home to me
I fought the fight
I finished the race
no longer do I suffer
my body has been made whole.
I'm flying with the angels
and Heaven is now my Home.
Funeral will be at 2 p.m. Monday at Collier-Butler Chapel for Sherry "Dunn" Garrett, 56, of Southside, who gained her wings on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. Bro Bud Swindall will officiate. Burial in Pilgrims Rest Cemetery. Collier-Butler Funeral Home and Cremation Service will direct.
Ms. Garrett was preceded in death by her dad, Billy James "Jimmy" Dunn.
Ms. Garrett leaves to cherish her memory a loving mother, Barbara J. Dunn; son, James Garrett (Brittany McGraw); and daughter, Jessica Storey, all of Southside; grandchildren are Josh McCarver, Jason Garrett, and Jolie Storey, Koal and Deegan Garrett, Slade and Caiden Williams; loving brother and sister-in-law, Billy and Robin Dunn; loving daughter and brother-in-law, Kathy and Ricky Henry, all of Southside. Ms. Garrett has a host of nieces and nephews, as well as aunts and uncles, only one great-great-nephew, Benton Parker and special aunt, Carolyn Dutton of Gadsden. Sherry will be missed by all and especially by her fur baby, Princess.
Special thank you goes out to the staff at Gadsden Regional Medical Center, 7th floor, MICU and a very special nurse, Terry Messler, RN.
Pallbearers will be the following: Timothy Parker, Ricky Scott Henry, "Lil" Billy Dunn, Jason Garrett, Koal and Deegan Garrett.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the time of the service at Collier-Butler Funeral Home.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Nov. 10, 2019