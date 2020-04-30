Home

Shirley Agan Obituary
A service will be held at a later date for Shirley Agan, 72, of Southside, AL, who went home to be with the Lord on April 26, 2020.
Shirley was a very giving and loving person. She had a very funny and feisty personality. She enjoyed fishing, playing cards, racing, watching the game show network, and Alabama football. She will be dearly missed by all who loved her.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, Lilian and Leo Dollahite.
She is survived by her husband, Don Agan; son, Jeff (Pam) Gilchrist; daughter, Deana (Mark) Clough; stepson, Kevin Agan (Christa Garrett); stepdaughter, Traci (Gary) Murphree; brother, Charles (Joyce) Dollahite; grandchildren, Dylan and Taylor Gilchrist, Hunter Brand, Hannah (Jonathan) Schule, Harley, Nate and Luke Agan, Jade Sexton; great-grandchildren, Maycee and Mason Spurling; special friend, Janet Vinson.
The family would like to express a special thanks to Dr. Allen Yeilding and Noland Hospital 4th floor staff.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Apr. 30, 2020
