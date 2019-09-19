|
Feb. 8, 1947 – Sept. 17, 2019
Mrs. Shirley Ann (Martin) Dean, 72, of the Brooksville Community, passed away Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at Crestwood Hospital in Huntsville, AL.
Shirley was a dedicated wife of 52 years, a wonderful mom, and the best Granny. She was Granny to everyone who met her. She worked for the Cerebral Palsy Center in Gadsden before becoming an RN. She worked for Gadsden Regional Medical Center and owned and operated Alabama Family Health Care for almost 30 years. Her dedication to helping other families with disabled children was her passion. She was also a foster mother for special needs children. She was a member of Blountsville Saddle Club, a member of North Alabama Saddle Club Association, where she had so many wonderful friends. She loved watching everyone ride and show horses, especially her granddaughter. She was always her biggest cheerleader. The family would like to thank Dr. Jason Ayres and Misty Holcomb and their wonderful staff for always treating her like family, Krystal Berry for always making sure her hair was perfect, and all our wonderful friends and family for your thoughts and prayers.
She is survived by her husband, Jimmy Dean of the Brooksville Community; daughter, Tosha Dean Sutton of Snead; son, Richard Martin Dean of Decatur; grandchildren, Amanda Dean Hodges (Drake) of the Brooksville Community, Jacob Dean of Altoona, Christian Wilhite of Snead, Katelin Wilhite of Snead, and Addison Taylor of Snead; great-grandson, Zachary Hodges of the Brooksville Community; sister, Jane Plunkett (Bobby) of Arab; special niece, Stephanie Gilchrist; as well as a host of nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Dean was preceded in death by her son, Jamey Dean; parents, Garnett and Effie (Smith) Martin; sister, Sue Hodge; and brother, Tommy Martin.
Brother Jerry Hackney will conduct the Funeral Service at noon Friday, September 20 at the Chapel of Snead Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Antioch Cemetery. Mrs. Dean will lie in repose from 10 a.m. until funeral time Friday at Snead Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be Christian Wilhite, Dan Dodge, Cody Hodge, Walker Gilchrist, Jamey Plunkett, Jonathon Plunkett, Jason Plunkett and Bill McKane.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Sept. 19, 2019