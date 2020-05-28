Home

Services
Collier-Butler Funeral Home
824 Rainbow Drive
Gadsden, AL 35901
256-543-2140
Visitation
Saturday, May 30, 2020
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Collier-Butler Funeral Home
824 Rainbow Drive
Gadsden, AL
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, May 30, 2020
12:30 PM
Collier-Butler Funeral Home
824 Rainbow Drive
Gadsden, AL
View Map
Shirley Ann Henson Obituary
Shirley Ann Henson, 83, of Gadsden, AL, went home to be with the Lord on May 22, 2020. A funeral service will be held at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Collier-Butler Chapel. Rev. Bruce Word will officiate services. Arrangements are under the direction of Collier-Butler Funeral Home.
Mrs. Henson was a very loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend to many. Shirley was an avid Alabama football fan. She was a precious lady and will be forever in our hearts and forever missed.
Shirley was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Harold Henson; son, Kevin Henson; brother, Gary Pearson; and grandson, Landon Henson.
Mrs. Henson is survived by her daughters, Kathy Lacy and Kristi Henson; daughter-in-law, Jan Henson; former son-in-law, Jeff Gilchrist; grandchildren, Blake (Erin) Gilchrist, Chad Gilchrist, Leslie (Chris) Lipscomb, Devin Chappell and Dalyn Chappell; great-grandchildren, Mave Gilchrist, Journey Gilchrist, Landri Lipscomb, Kinley Lipscomb and Brady Henson; niece, Traci (Billy) McDanal; and cousin, Janette Cole.
The family will accept friends from 11:30 a.m. until the hour of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 28, 2020
