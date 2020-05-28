|
Shirley Ann Henson, 83, of Gadsden, AL, went home to be with the Lord on May 22, 2020. A funeral service will be held at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Collier-Butler Chapel. Rev. Bruce Word will officiate services. Arrangements are under the direction of Collier-Butler Funeral Home.
Mrs. Henson was a very loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend to many. Shirley was an avid Alabama football fan. She was a precious lady and will be forever in our hearts and forever missed.
Shirley was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Harold Henson; son, Kevin Henson; brother, Gary Pearson; and grandson, Landon Henson.
Mrs. Henson is survived by her daughters, Kathy Lacy and Kristi Henson; daughter-in-law, Jan Henson; former son-in-law, Jeff Gilchrist; grandchildren, Blake (Erin) Gilchrist, Chad Gilchrist, Leslie (Chris) Lipscomb, Devin Chappell and Dalyn Chappell; great-grandchildren, Mave Gilchrist, Journey Gilchrist, Landri Lipscomb, Kinley Lipscomb and Brady Henson; niece, Traci (Billy) McDanal; and cousin, Janette Cole.
The family will accept friends from 11:30 a.m. until the hour of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 28, 2020