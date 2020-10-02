Ms. Shirley Ann Wells, 58, of Gadsden, passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020.

Shirley leaves to cherish her memories, her son, Ronald (Keisha) Lawrence; daughter, LaQueena (Antoine) Warren; brothers, Ralph (Georgia) Wells, Ronnie (Fay) Wells; sister, Frances Lee Wells III; her beloved granddaughter, Shirella Warren; and a host of nieces, nephews, favorite cousins and friends.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, October 3, 2020, at West Gadsden Funeral Home (Betty D. Robinson Chapel). Public visitation from noon to 5 p.m. Friday. Family Hour at 1 p.m. Saturday. Eulogist: Pastor Melvin Guyton. Interment: Dog Town Cemetery.

Due to COVID-19, masks must be worn.

Arrangements under the direction of West Gadsden Funeral Home, "Your Bridge Over Troubled Waters." 256-549-0004

