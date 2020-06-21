Shirley Anne Crook, 81, Atlanta, formerly of Gadsden, died recently.
She was a 1955 graduate of Carver High School.
Celebration of Life will be 2 p.m. Monday, June 22, 2020, at the Etowah Chapel of Adams-Buggs Funeral Service. Interment will follow at Rainbow Memorial Gardens.
Signature Service by Adams-Buggs Funeral Service, "Competent Service You Have Come To Know And Trust." www.adams-buggs.com
Published in The Gadsden Times on Jun. 21, 2020.