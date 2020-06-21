Shirley Anne Crook
Shirley Anne Crook, 81, Atlanta, formerly of Gadsden, died recently.
She was a 1955 graduate of Carver High School.
Celebration of Life will be 2 p.m. Monday, June 22, 2020, at the Etowah Chapel of Adams-Buggs Funeral Service. Interment will follow at Rainbow Memorial Gardens.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
22
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Adams-Buggs Funeral Service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
June 20, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
MARY BOYD
Friend
