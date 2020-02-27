|
Shirley Beck Cross died peacefully on February 25, 2020, after an extended illness.
She was born in Memphis, Tennessee, in 1935 and was the third child of Mr. and Mrs. James O.E. Beck Jr. She graduated from Hutchison School for Girls in Memphis, Tennessee. Shirley married Todd Cross in 1953 and moved to Gadsden in 1956, where she lived the next 30 years of her life. She moved back to Memphis in 1985 to be near her siblings, but decided that it was more important to be close to her children and moved to Birmingham, where she had lived for the past 28 years.
Shirley's life was her children. She was the mother of five very active children who were involved in many sports and activities. She told all of her children that they could not just sit around the house and had to participate in at least one sport. She found out very quickly that having five children involved in such a variety of sports was a full-time job. She was the one who could be found at the football field, the baseball field, basketball court, the golf course, pulling a horse trailer all over the state, the soccer field, swim meets or watching the girls cheer. Even though this was a very busy time in her life, these were her happiest days. She was so thankful for her children, and they all adored her.
She was a faithful member of First Presbyterian Church when she lived in Gadsden. She helped with the children's programs, worked in the church bookstore and served on the pulpit committee. She wanted her children to be raised in the church and wanted them to know the importance of following Christ.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. James O.E. Beck Jr.; brother, James O.E. Beck III; sisters, Elizabeth Beck Hoisington and Susan Beck Newton; and her beloved son, James Mason Cross, who died this past January.
She is survived by her children, Susan Cross Coxhead, Birmingham; Grace Cross Brown (Chuck), Gadsden; John Todd Cross Jr. (Tracy), Gadsden; Shirley Beck Cross (Terisa), Little Rock, Arkansas; daughter-in-law, Lisa Collins Cross (Birmingham); grandchildren, John Charles Brown, Steven Taylor Brown (Kala), David Akin Coxhead, Katherine Coxhead Payne (Rob), Elizabeth Coxhead Hollis (Bob), James Russell Cross, John Todd Cross III, and Caroline Beck Cross. She is also survived by nine great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank the owners and employees of Oak Landing in Attalla, AL, for the love and care that you have shown our mother this past year. You were a blessing to our mother and to the Cross children. Thank you Lindy Gilbert and Kindred Hospice for showing such compassion and care during her last days. We would also like to thank her best friend, Adrienne (Shotsie) McElroy, for the time you have spent with our mother over the past five years. She loved you very much.
The family will celebrate the life of their mother and grandmother with a private service. Memorials may be made to the Children's Diabetes Foundation or to the ALS Association.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Feb. 27, 2020