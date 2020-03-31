|
|
Shirley D. Segers, 74, of Attalla, passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Robert F. Davis; granddaughter, Kristy Segers; and grandson, Christopher Segers.
She is survived by her children, Scotty (Carol) Segers, Sonja (Mike) Bowling, Chris (Mandy) Segers, Dena (Phillip) Gargus, Michael Segers; 12 grandkids; and 15 great-grandchildren.
The family will be having a private visitation. Burial will be at Rainbow Memorial Gardens. Morgan Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Mar. 31, 2020