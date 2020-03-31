Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory
625 Gilbert Ferry Rd SE
Attalla, AL 35954
(256) 538-7834
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Segers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley D. Segers

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley D. Segers Obituary
Shirley D. Segers, 74, of Attalla, passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Robert F. Davis; granddaughter, Kristy Segers; and grandson, Christopher Segers.
She is survived by her children, Scotty (Carol) Segers, Sonja (Mike) Bowling, Chris (Mandy) Segers, Dena (Phillip) Gargus, Michael Segers; 12 grandkids; and 15 great-grandchildren.
The family will be having a private visitation. Burial will be at Rainbow Memorial Gardens. Morgan Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Mar. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -