Shirley Faye Entrekin Stowers, age 82, of Gadsden, passed away on Monday, June 3, 2019.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Thursday at Collier-Butler Funeral Home.
Graveside service for Mrs. Stowers will be held at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, June 6, 2019, followed with burial at Forrest Cemetery. Rev. Ken Ingram will officiate. Collier-Butler Funeral Home will direct service.
Mom was a 1954 graduate of Emma Sansom High School and a longtime member of Dwight Baptist Church. She spent her adult life taking care of others; two husbands, her parents, children and grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Howard E. Entrekin Jr. and Jan S. Stowers.
She is survived by her children, Devan (Ken) Ingram, Derrick (Laura) Entrekin, Eric Entrekin, Lori (Bob) Lanier, Scott Stowers, Toni Cassady and Tim (Sandy) Stowers; 18 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers are her grandsons.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the .
The family would like to express their appreciation to the staffs of Meadowood Retirement Village and Coosa Valley Health and Rehab; Sharon, Shirley, Bianca and Jon with Southern Care Hospice; and Kim Watts.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.collier-butler.com for the Stowers family.
Published in The Gadsden Times on June 5, 2019