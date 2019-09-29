Home

Crestwood Memorial Funeral Home - Gadsden
2209 East Broad Street
Gadsden, AL 35903
256-492-5544
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Crestwood Memorial Funeral Home - Gadsden
2209 East Broad Street
Gadsden, AL 35903
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
Crestwood Memorial Funeral Home - Gadsden
2209 East Broad Street
Gadsden, AL 35903
Shirley Lybrand Davis

Shirley Lybrand Davis Obituary
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Crestwood Chapel, for Mrs. Shirley Lybrand Davis, 83, of Gadsden, who died Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. Rev. Gary Williams will officiate. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery, Dawson. Crestwood Funeral Home announcing.
Shirley loved life, dancing, traveling, entertaining company, family trips to casinos, photography; she had albums of all the family and loved to show them. She was loved and will be dearly missed.
She was preceded in death by parents, Phillip and Bert Lybrand; grandson, Robert Brady Reaves; brother, Leonard Lybrand; sisters, Arnette Gilbreath, Jean Tanner and Verma Bethune.
She is survived by children, Linda (Tom) Whitten, Peggy (Ronnie) Smith, Gaines ""Mike"" (Donna) Davis, Timothy Davis; grandchildren, James (Deanna), Fayla, Greg, Rhonda (Scotty), Chris C., Chris R, Latisha, Mandy (Daniel), Phillip, Brooke (Zack), Hunter; 15 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be grandsons.
Special thanks to Dr. John Wilborn.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home Tuesday from 11 a.m. until the time of service.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Sept. 29, 2019
